$1 million Powerball ticket sold in New Jersey, $50K ticket sold in Delaware

There were no big winners from Saturday night's Powerball drawing.

That pushes the jackpot on Monday to at least $543 million.

But if you have a ticket, don't scrap it just yet!

One lucky ticket holder in New Jersey has won $1 million after matching the five white balls.

Another ticket sold in Delaware is also worth $50,000.

You can check the numbers on your ticket by visiting powerball.com.