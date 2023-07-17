Powerball lottery jackpot at $900M for winning numbers drawing Monday

The Powerball winning numbers lottery drawing for Monday has a jackpot prize of $900 million.

Feeling lucky? A $900 million Powerball jackpot is up for grabs during Monday night's drawing.

That's the third largest jackpot in the game's history, according to Powerball. It is the seventh largest overall U.S. lottery jackpot.

The top prize comes with a cash option of 465.1 million.

The jackpot rolled after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Saturday night. Saturday's winning numbers were 2, 9, 43, 55, 57 and Powerball 18.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was April 19. Since then, no one has won the grand prize in the past 37 consecutive drawings.

The Powerball is not the only massive lottery jackpot this week. The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday's drawing is now at $640 million, with a cash option of $328.0 million.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

The odds of winning the top Powerball prize are 1 in 292,201,338.

Retailers that sell winning Powerball tickets receive a bonus of 1 percent of the prize amount.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw to claim their prize.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

10 biggest Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots won in U.S. lottery history

1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 7, 2022 (1 ticket from California)

2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

4. $1.35 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket from Maine)

5. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

6. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

7. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

8. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

9. $754.6 million, Powerball, Feb. 6, 2023 (one ticket, from Washington

10. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)