Designer Prajje Oscar Jean Baptiste tackles fashion and activism

Philadelphian fashion designer Prajjé Oscar Jean Baptiste's career accolades include prominent runways, high-profile red carpets, and well-known fashion publications.Now, after a small hiatus, Prajjé is offering a new line of luxury masks with vibrant prints and quality fabrics. There will be four different versions available: Ready to wear, couture, sportswear, and the basic cotton mask.The Haitian-born designer is a community activist, working largely for gay rights, especially in Haiti. When Prajje's birth parents tragically passed away at a young age, he was raised by his grandmother, who was an herbal medicinist. At the age of 13, Prajje was adopted by a white mother and moved to Boston.A trip to Haiti as an adult inspired Prajjé to incorporate his traditions into the foundation of his brand.The limited edition "Revolution 1804" silk scarf and mask is a good example of that. The matching set commemorates the Haitian Revolution and features the leader of the free slaves Toussaint L'ouverture. The print also features "Maitresse" by world-renowned Haitian artist Philippe Dodard.Prajje tells us as a black, gay designer the most important task at hand is Black Lives Matter.He says he uses his social platforms as a way to facilitate social reform and to seek justice for George Floyd, also joining the protests on the streets of Philly.As for the future, he tells us a virtual fashion show is in the works for the end of the summer, that he will continue the momentum on the Black Lives Matter movement, and he's also looking for a date.