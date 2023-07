Delaware state police are investigating a collision that sent a vehicle into the front of a business.

Vehicle slams into business in Prices Corner, Delaware after 3-car crash

PRICES CORNER, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware state police are investigating a collision that sent a vehicle into the front of a business.

Police tell Action News the three-car crash happened at Kirkwood Highway and Newport Gap Pike in Prices Corner at 7:30 a.m. Monday.

One of the vehicles crashed into the front of Title-Max Title Loans.

Police say one person was injured.

One of the drivers was cited for failing to stop at a red light.