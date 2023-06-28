Pride flags vandalized in Harrison Township, NJ

Harrison Township's pride is on full display along Main Street. But just outside of town, those flags are missing.

HARRISON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Gloucester County are searching for the vandals who damaged several pride flags last weekend.

"Four flags were damaged. The word "pride" was removed from each of the four flags," said Lt. David Marro with Harrison Township Police.

It happened at the Mullica Hill Pond during the overnight hours late Saturday, and early Sunday.

Police shared a photo of the damage and it looks like someone cut the word right out of the flag, leaving the rest of it intact.

Harrison Township police are searching for the person who vandalized several pride flags over the weekend.

"That's terrible, people shouldn't be doing that stuff. I mean destroying people's flags, give me a break. What is this world coming to," said Roger Gish of Mullica Hill.

Police believe whoever did it likely had some help.

"Our detectives on Monday went out and spoke to a lot of the residents out there. We were able to gather what was out there and we're currently going through all that to see if we can make anything of it," said Lt. Marro.

While this is the first incident in Harrison Township, it's one of many anti-LGBTQ crimes across the Delaware Valley.

Recently, we've told you about pride flags stolen from businesses in Bucks County.

"I'm not surprised that it's happening anywhere. I think it's been on the news in Doylestown, sadly it can happen anywhere," said Trish Sullivan of Voorhees.

"This is a time in our country when we should be coming together and not splitting apart," said Dana DePre of Sicklerville.

Harrison Township Mayor Louis Manzo was the first to be alerted about the vandalism. He released a statement saying in part, "This appalling act is not representative of our community and we have received numerous messages and inquiries expressing outrage and disgust as word of the vandalized banners has spread."

Police say whoever is responsible is facing criminal mischief charges.

But if investigators determine the crime to be motivated by bias, then they will face additional charges.