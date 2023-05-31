Center City hotel returns to host 2nd annual Pride Weekend for 3 days of love and fun

Pride Weekend is around the corner, and Philadelphia has a lineup of LGBTQIA+ celebrations on tap.

There will be live performances all weekend, and the bar and spa are offering special cocktails, menus, and services.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pride Weekend is around the corner, and Philadelphia has a lineup of LGBTQIA+ celebrations on tap.

The W Philadelphia hotel is putting the finishes touches on its second annual event, with three days of live performances, pop-up shops, DJ-centric events, and more.

The Center City hotel once again opened up its pool deck, outdoor garden, bars, and spa for a weekend dedicated to love, fun, connection, and most of all, community.

"Last year was absolutely amazing, incredible," says DJ Kyle Firestone, who is back for a second year. "It was really great to see the community come out in droves and to be so celebratory."

"Pride is, especially now, all about the visibility of our community," says performer The Moon Baby. "With everything that's being lobbied against us these days, it's so important to gather and show people outside of our community what our joy looks like."

W Philadelphia's Pride Weekend is open to the public, and pool cabanas are available to rent.

There will be live performances all weekend, and the bar and spa are offering special cocktails, menus, and services.

The hotel's Secret Garden will spotlight trailblazers and local makers in our city.

"The area will be filled with people selling all kinds of stuff like jewelry, fashion, music, you name it," says Ed Baten, the general manager of W Philadelphia. "You'll see a little bit of everything here."

Pride Weekend runs from June 2 to June 4.

W Philadelphia is also matching donations made onsite all weekend.

Officials say donations will go to Morris Home, which serves the transgender community.