Profi's Creperie packs dessert and a show in its crepes at Reading Terminal

By Chandler Lutz
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Walk through the 12th street entrance of Reading Terminal Market, and the sweet and savory smells will tell you you've arrived at Profi's Creperie.

There, you'll meet Ornel Profi. The 20-year-old runs the stand passed down to him from his father, who learned how to make crepes with his mother when he was in Greece.

At Profi's you can choose from their signature sweet or savory crepes.

Popular sweet crepes include the banana, strawberry and Nutella as well as the berries cheesecake crepe.

For savory, customers love the chicken tomato and pesto.

You can also choose from breakfast crepes like bacon, egg and cheese or create your own. Ornel loves when his customers get creative and he says you can treat the crepe just like a sandwich, 'put whatever you want in it.'


Profi's Creperie | Facebook| Instagram
215-592-9008
Hours: Monday-Saturday 8AM- 6PM. Sundays 9 AM-5 PM
