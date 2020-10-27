Protesters march in Philadelphia after fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr.

Wallace Jr., 27, was killed Monday evening after police fired more than a dozen shots on the 6100 block of Locust Street in West Philadelphia around 3:50 p.m.
According to a lawyer for the Wallace family, the family reportedly called for an ambulance to get him help with a mental health crisis before the fatal shots were fired.
"For today and this evening, we anticipate the chance of additional incidents of civil unrest and, as such, we will be taking additional steps to ensure order," Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said during an afternoon press conference along with Mayor Jim Kenney and city officials.
The lawyer for Walter Wallace Jr.’s Family says police were told Wallace was experiencing mental distress before shooting. @6abc pic.twitter.com/XOMEUfY8bl— Maggie Kent (@MaggieKent6abc) October 27, 2020
Video captured Wallace Jr.'s altercation with officers before he was killed.
"Put the knife down, put the knife down," one officer can be heard saying.
RAW VIDEO: Video shows officers yelling 'put the knife down' before fatal shooting
Police said the two officers fired their weapons and struck Wallace Jr. multiple times after he would not drop the weapon.
Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Frank Vanore said each officer fired seven rounds, but it's not yet known at this time how many bullets struck the man.
Both officers were wearing body cameras and were taken off street duty pending the investigation. Authorities say the officers did not have tasers.
WATCH: Walter Wallace Jr. shooting: Philadelphia officer hit by vehicle during overnight unrest
"Residents have my assurance that those questions will be fully addressed by the investigation. Everyone involved including the officers will be forever impacted by this tragedy," said Outlaw.
Witnesses said Wallace Jr.'s mother was out on the street as well trying to calm her son down. The man's wife is pregnant and is scheduled to have labor induced in coming days, the lawyer, Shaka Johnson, told reporters from the steps of a family home. Wallace's father planned a statement later Tuesday, Johnson said.
Overnight unrest
Following the fatal shooting, police said protesters began peaceful demonstrations at Malcolm X Park. However, Outlaw said criminal activity, which was not part of the protest, took place across the city including near the 18th District headquarters at 55th and Pine Streets.
Officers could be seen setting up a perimeter around the 18th district police station Monday night.
WATCH: Neighbors, business owners frustrated after night of unrest in West Philadelphia
Dumpsters and at least one police patrol car were set on fire as authorities struggled to contain the crowds. More than a dozen officers, many with batons in hand, formed a line as they ran down 52nd Street chasing protesters away from the main thoroughfare.
The Action Cam captured video of broken windows and vandalized vehicles along 52nd and Pine streets. The group is also believed to be responsible for broken windows at a number of buildings in University City, including a police station and a Starbucks.
WATCH: Foot Locker looted following police fatally shooting knife-wielding man
Outlaw said eight police vehicles were damaged. A fire department medic vehicle had its windshield smashed, as well.
Thirty officers were injured during the overnight incidents. Outlaw said 29 were treated at the hospital for various cuts and bruises after being struck by projectiles including rocks, bricks, and other debris.
Outlaw said a 56-year-old police sergeant suffered a broken leg after being intentionally run over by a pickup truck around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday at 52nd and Walnut streets. The sergeant remains hospitalized in stable condition.
Chopper 6 was over the scene early Tuesday morning as people could be seen looting a Foot Locker store.
WATCH: Looters hit several businesses in Philadelphia after officers fatally shoot Walter Wallace Jr.
In total, 76 people were arrested for burglary including three with guns, 11 were arrested for assaulting police officers, and three were arrested for failure to disperse. There are still several ongoing investigations not included in the numbers, Outlaw said.
A city on alert
Outlaw said officers will be sent to key locations as part of additional steps to quell any chance of a repeat of the violent incidents that occurred Monday night which included looting, burglary, and assaults.
WATCH: Commissioner Outlaw updates police response after shooting, unrest
Outlaw said they will ask for assistance from surrounding counties and state agencies.
At the direction of Governor Tom Wolf, and PEMA, the Pennsylvania National Guard is mobilizing several hundred members in support of the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management and assist Philadelphia police in protecting life, property and the right to peacefully assemble and protest.
WATCH: New video shows moments after Philadelphia police shoot, kill Walter Wallace Jr.
There was no mention of any curfew in Philadelphia for Tuesday night.
What happens next?
Commissioner Outlaw said the investigation is still ongoing. Outlaw will be attending a community meeting Tuesday night where she'll meet with the Wallace family and Mayor Kenney.
The department is completing a threat assessment on whether to release the names of the officers involved. Outlaw said the names would be released as long as that does not put the officers' safety at risk.
"We ask the public for its patience as this investigation moves forward. We're confident that investigators will conduct an exhaustive and transparent review of all the facts related to this tragic incident," said FOP Lodge 5 President John McNesby.
Outlaw said it has not been determined when or if the officers' bodycam footage will be released. She expects to release more info about the investigation within 48 hours.