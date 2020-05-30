Protesters to kneel at Philadelphia City Hall to honor George Floyd

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Protesters will gather at Philadelphia City Hall Saturday to kneel down in memory of George Floyd.

Derek Chauvin, the white Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee into George Floyd's neck as he begged for air was arrested Friday and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

He also was accused of ignoring another officer who expressed concerns about Floyd as he lay handcuffed on the ground, pleading that he could not breathe while Chauvin pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes. Floyd, who was black, had been arrested on suspicion of using a counterfeit bill at a store.

Chauvin, who was fired along with three other officers who were at the scene, faces more than 12 years in prison if convicted of murder.

An attorney for Floyd's family welcomed the arrest but said he expected a more serious murder charge and wants the other officers arrested, too.

Prosecutor Mike Freeman said more charges were possible, but authorities "felt it appropriate to focus on the most dangerous perpetrator."

From coast to coast, demonstrators have been taking to the streets in protest. Some have turned violent with protesters setting fires, confronting police, damaging vehicles, and looting businesses.

Protesters say a lack of change and lack of police reform are just some of the reasons people are enraged.

The Associated Press contributed to this report
