More than a dozen Philly cops hurt after protest, one hit by vehicle

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- More than a dozen Philadelphia police officers were injured on Saturday after an afternoon of peaceful protests turned into an evening of violence.The injured officers include one who was hit by a vehicle. The 9th District bike officer was attempting to stop individuals in a vehicle, who were involved in looting a business in the area of 7th and Chestnut Street.The protests began over the death of George Floyd as he was in custody of police in Minneapolis.The individual ran over the officer while escaping. The officer is currently stable at Jefferson Hospital with a broken arm and other injuries.Multiple police cars arrived at Jefferson Hospital Saturday, one officer arrived in an SUV with his bike in the back of the vehicle.Police were racing down Chestnut and Walnut Streets with lights and sirens. Several officers were assigned to the area, as many took off down multiple streets responding to calls.Large groups of roving Philadelphia police task force members were seen biking around the street responding to looting and vandalism through the city.Since around 9 p.m. there have been fewer people out amid Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney's city-wide curfew for 8 p.m., but there were still people seen out past then.The mayor and city officials are hoping that as the night progresses, more people can honor the curfew.