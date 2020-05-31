Massive fire erupts in Center City Philadelphia near scenes of looting

There was no immediate word on whether the fire was directly related to the looting.
The fire broke out around 8 p.m. near 17th and Walnut streets.
Video from Chopper 6 showed flames and smoke erupting from the building.
The looting began after an afternoon of peaceful protests in Center City - over the death of George Floyd while he was in custody of Minneapolis police - turned increasingly violent.
Cars were overturned and several vehicles, including police cars, were set on fire.
Chopper 6 was overhead as several people skirmished with officers.
In all, more than a dozen officers were injured.
Meanwhile, more than a dozen people have been arrested.