Cleanup begins after peaceful protests of the death of George Floyd take a violent turn with looting, fires

A crowd estimated by police as numbering 3,000 people gathered at City Hall around noon Saturday. The crowd marched through Center City to the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
But just hours later the protests that began peacefully turned violent as cars were overturned and several vehicles, including police cars, were set on fire.
Storefronts were smashed and looters ransacked establishments along Chestnut and Walnut streets.
The mayor implemented a city-wide curfew from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. Sunday morning, but the chaos continued through the night.
A major fire broke out in Center City in an area that was heavily hit by looters. As of Saturday night, it was unclear if the fire was directly related to the looting.
More than a dozen Philadelphia police officers were injured while responding to incidents related to the protests.
The City of Philadelphia will be under a curfew again on Sunday night.