PSE&G reimbursing customers after Tropical Storm Isaias. How to get your refund

NEWARK, New Jersey (WPVI) -- PSE&G is working to help New Jersey customers impacted by Tropical Storm Isaias.

On Monday, the company announced that customers whose electrical service was interrupted by the storm for at least 72 hours can be reimbursed for spoiled food and medication.

"We recognize that losing power in August, together with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, was a hardship for many of our customers," PSE&G President Dave Daly said. "Given the unique combination of circumstances, we believe the right thing to do is to expand our claims process to ease the burden on the customers most impacted by Tropical Storm Isaias."

Customers will be reimbursed a maximum of $300 for prescription medications that spoiled due to lack of refrigeration.

Residential customers will be reimbursed up to $250 and commercial customers up to $5,000 for spoiled food.

