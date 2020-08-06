Public's help sought for ID of body in plastic container in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are asking for help from the public in identifying a woman whose body was found last month in a large plastic container on a south Philadelphia street.
The badly decomposed remains were found July 15 in a gray container wrapped in plastic wrap in the Grays Ferry section of the city. The case was labeled a suspicious death, and there was no immediate word on what may have caused the woman's death.
Police said the woman's age and race were unknown but she was 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-7 with dark straight hair, wearing a green tank top and multi-colored leggings and had a bandage on her right forearm.
They also say she had a tattoo of a rose on her upper back with the possible words "R.I.P Jassy 5-11-08."
Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives.
-- The Associated Press contributed to this story.
