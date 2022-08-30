Man trying to break world record paddles pumpkin 38 miles down Missouri River

The previous Guinness World Record for longest journey by pumpkin boat was 25.5 miles.

BELLEVUE, Neb. -- A man in Nebraska is going for a big, orange world record.

He's hoping Guinness World Records certifies his trip down the Missouri River in a hollowed-out pumpkin as the longest such trip ever.

Duane Hansen paddled 38 miles in the pumpkin on Saturday to celebrate his 60th birthday, News Channel Nebraska reported.

He set out from the city of Bellevue at about 7:30 a.m., and arrived in Nebraska City about 11 hours later.

The makeshift vessel had the name "S.S. Berta" written on the back and a cup-holder carved into the hull.

A spokesperson for Guinness World Records said they have gotten Hansen's application for the title and are awaiting evidence to review it.

"Berta," the pumpkin, weighed 846 pounds.