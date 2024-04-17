Students say kids in the club often racially harass other students.

Student members of unofficial club at NJ school under investigation for alleged racism, harassment

Student members of unofficial club at NJ school under investigation for alleged racism, harassment

Student members of unofficial club at NJ school under investigation for alleged racism, harassment

Student members of unofficial club at NJ school under investigation for alleged racism, harassment

Student members of unofficial club at NJ school under investigation for alleged racism, harassment

COLLINGSWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A South Jersey school district and local police are investigating incidents of racial bias among high school students.

This includes the creation of the so-called 'White Student Union,' a non-sanctioned club at Collingswood High School in Camden County.

Students say kids in the club often racially harass other students.

High school administrators also informed the district that the students engaged in "unacceptable actions."

"It's been crazy in school, probably since last year," said student Kemani Wharton.

She says racial incidents at Collingswood High School reached a new level recently.

"I saw a lot of different things in school. It was like racial slurs," the ninth-grader recalled.

Members of the club reportedly call other students racial slurs. It's just one of the allegations now at the center of an investigation.

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office confirmed it is working with the Collingswood Police Department on an investigation into the alleged racial incidents.

"It's bothersome, especially this day and age to think that it's still going on and the stuff kids have to deal with," said Keyona Wharton, Kemani's mother.

Collingswood school officials say they cannot discuss the details of this incident as the investigation is ongoing, but Superintendent Fred McDowell sent a letter to the school community.

He addressed a racial bias incident that reportedly took place before spring break.

The letter read in part, "I am deeply troubled by the allegations. We remain deeply committed to dismantling racism in all its forms and providing equal access to an education that will empower all students."

Meanwhile, students say racism is an ongoing issue at the high school.

Last year, kids organized a peaceful protest which led to changes in the district's process of reporting discrimination.

Parents are saying they want to see the district take action in this case.

"I think they should crack down on it. I think, because there's no consequences for the students when they do certain things, that it's going to continue on. So I think they should crack down and there should be consequences," said Wharton.

The district will not discuss what specific action those students in the 'White Student Union' may face.

It is also unclear at this time how many students are involved in the unofficial club.

The superintendent's letter did state that, "any student who violates the district's code of conduct or the harassment, intimidation, and bullying policies will be disciplined appropriately."

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the police immediately.