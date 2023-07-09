Delaware County officials make 6 water rescues after severe Sunday storms

The Delaware County area saw a series of severe storms on Sunday that left water flooding the streets and downed trees throughout the county.

RADNOR, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Delaware County area saw a series of severe storms on Sunday that left water flooding the streets and downed trees throughout the county.

The Radnor fire chief told Action News four cars were floating in the area near the Radnor War Memorial.

The area is known to flood, but Radnor Fire Chief Joseph Maguire says he was surprised by how quickly it all happened.

Maguire said the water rose about four feet and within 45 minutes, emergency crews had six water rescues and removed five people from their vehicles.

Aside from the water, trees fell throughout the area. One went through a local home.

According to Maguire, there were no injuries reported from the incident, but people were shaken up.

He now says emergency crews are prepared for anything else Mother Nature throws their way.

"The street is pretty much clear right now, some debris out there. They're talking about another round of storms coming in and if it does, we anticipate having more issues so we have some crews on station right now, standing by getting ready to go," said Maguire.

There are roughly 10 to 15 firefighters and EMS workers ready to respond, as well as people trained in swift water rescue.

Not only can you ruin your car, but officials say if you can't see the ground, you don't know what's underneath the water and you can get hurt.