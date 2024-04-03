Woman, 4 juveniles rescued from car submerged in water in Delaware

STANTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Five people were rescued from their car after being stranded in high water in Stanton, Delaware on Wednesday.
It happened on the 600 block of Stanton-Christiana Road around 1:30 p.m.
Authorities told Action News that a woman and four juveniles were taken to the hospital to be evaluated for possible hypothermia.
This incident came after heavy rain moved through the Philadelphia area on Wednesday. A flood threat was issued for the region.