Severe storms roll through Montgomery County, leaving disaster behind

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Severe storms rolled through Montgomery County on Sunday afternoon, leaving water in the streets and downed wires in its wake.

In some parts of Conshohocken, flooding was so severe cars could be seen engulfed by water.

At Verizon Drive and Renaissance Boulevard Upper Merion, FedEx trucks stalled out in the water.

Several streets in the county were shut down due to the heavy flooding.

Residents in the area say they've never seen it rain so hard before that live wires came down in the streets.

"There is now a tree down on my neighbor's garage with a live wire under it, so it sounds like PECO's going to have come over and cut the power," said Amelia Gale from Conshohocken.

"We're in the house, we heard a big bang and I saw the lightning and these wires down," said Pat Sarro from Conshohocken.

The tree landed on Sarro's home on Front Street.

Despite his home needing some work, Sarro considers himself and his neighbors lucky.

"Nobody got hurt. That's the main thing," he said.

The National Weather Service is warning people to not drive or walk through flood waters but instead reach higher ground.

It also says it's important to enable emergency alerts on your phone so you can be aware of the weather and risks at all times.