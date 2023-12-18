Philadelphians enjoy Christmas markets ahead of heavy downpour

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- People made their way out to Philadelphia on Sunday night to enjoy the Christmas Village before the heavy rain moved in.

"I don't really like the rain, but I like to enjoy this season. I like this place, it's cool," said Isaac Anderson from Burlington, who was out in the city with his parents.

The rainy weather didn't stop people from paying a visit to Dilworth Park and the Christmas Village in Love Park.

"We are enjoying the Christmas market. I am a German teacher and I enjoy the authentic Christmas market," said Emma Cardwell from Fort Washington.

Most people came prepared with their umbrellas and some even wore ponchos.

Some vendors at the Christmas Village had to make adjustments to their booths because of the soggy weather.

"It's usually a little bit of magic, a dash of razzle-dazzle. I bring the booth halfway in so there's no damaged products," explained Adam Grode with Marseille Imports.

Despite the rain, people were still making the best of it.

"I do have a lemon-scented soap, so when life gives you lemons, take a shower, rinse, and repeat! Try again tomorrow," Grode said.

With less than a week until Christmas, people wanted to enjoy the holidays in the city while they could.

"Now it's nice to have a hot cup of cider and walk around," said Cardwell.