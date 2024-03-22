Heavy rain causes some flooding across the Philadelphia region; strong winds expected overnight

Strong winds are expected throughout the area overnight into Sunday morning.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A powerhouse storm brought heavy rain to the Philadelphia region on Saturday.

Parts of Delaware and Montgomery counties saw flooding as a result of the downpour.

In Darby Creek, high tide peaked around 1 p.m. The area has been known to flood with heavy rain.

On the roads, some areas temporarily closed off roadways due to flooding. In Wayne, Pennsylvania, some drivers didn't hesitate to drive through flood waters.

"I'm actually not going to wait, think I'm going to go," noted Fadi Tshivangu from Devon.

Others decided to take the more cautious approach.

"We've been caught in a few bridges before, so we want to be careful. The last flood we didn't make it. We are not trying to do that again," Alexis Stuck from King of Prussia.

As water continued to fall, PennDOT officials kept their eyes on the rising tides.

"Whenever we know a big storm is coming in we plan like we would like a snowstorm, except minus the plows," said Robyn Briggs from PennDOT.

Fortunately, as the rain stopped, traffic began moving once again.

Now, experts say the next thing to watch out for is wind. Strong winds are expected throughout the area overnight into Sunday morning.

Storm timeline

About 2 to 4 inches of rain was expected.

The heaviest rain fell from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

By 4 p.m., the rain began to taper off, and rain mostly stopped by 5 p.m. It will turn windy region-wide overnight Saturday.

After dealing with heavy rain, we'll be dealing with strong winds overnight.

By Saturday evening into Sunday morning, winds will shift to the north on the backside of the storm, with 35-45mph gusts region-wide.

The combination of heavy rain, wet grounds, and strong winds can lead to down trees and isolated power outages.

