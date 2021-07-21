accident

Small plane skids off runway at Reading Regional Airport

It's unclear if weather played any factor in the incident
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Plane skids off runaway at airport in Pa.

READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Fire and rescue crews were called to the Reading Regional Airport after a small plane skidded off the runway on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. in Reading, Pennsylvania.

The view from Chopper 6 showed the aftermath of the incident.

According to the FAA, nine people were on board the Cessna Citation C56 business jet when it ran off the end of the runway. No injuries were reported.

Severe storms were moving through the region, but it's still unclear if weather played any factor in the incident.

SEE ALSO: Teen pilot recounts emergency landing on Ocean City bridge: 'I'm gonna go in the ocean'

Fortunately, a ground restraint system prevented what could have been a catastrophic disaster.

The FAA is continuing its investigation.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
readingplane accidentaccident
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCIDENT
Hit-and-run driver kills bicyclist on Roosevelt Boulevard: Police
New charges announced in crash that killed firefighter on I-76
Police ID man killed in I-295 crash; 13 others injured
1 dead, 13 others injured after van flips in New Jersey
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
More TOP STORIES News