Small plane skids off runway at Reading Regional Airport

READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Fire and rescue crews were called to the Reading Regional Airport after a small plane skidded off the runway on Wednesday afternoon.It happened around 4:30 p.m. in Reading, Pennsylvania.The view from Chopper 6 showed the aftermath of the incident.According to the FAA, nine people were on board the Cessna Citation C56 business jet when it ran off the end of the runway. No injuries were reported.Severe storms were moving through the region, but it's still unclear if weather played any factor in the incident.Fortunately, a ground restraint system prevented what could have been a catastrophic disaster.The FAA is continuing its investigation.