WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Man shot after dispute at business in Reading, Pa.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff via WPVI logo
Tuesday, January 3, 2023 12:33AM
Man shot after dispute at business in Reading
EMBED <>More Videos

Reading police say a dispute escalated into a shooting at a business on Monday morning.

READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Reading police say a dispute escalated into a shooting at a business on Monday morning.

A 41-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

The shooting happened inside a building on the 900 block of Penn Street.

Investigators say the victim and shooter had a disagreement over work being performed on the building.

Reading police say the gunman is only known to the victim by a nickname.

A round was recovered after a search of the location, police said, adding that the victim will recover.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Related Topics
READING SHOOTING
Watch Live
ON NOW