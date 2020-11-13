Reading Terminal Market holiday showcase highlights gifts through window display

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's the time of the year for gift-giving and good eating. For the first time, the Reading Terminal Market's holiday showcase is a window display."Given COVID, we have to protect everything, so we thought putting it behind the glass doors people could walk through and see the display and really get a sense of what's available here at the Reading Terminal," said owner Tina Phillips of The Famous 4th Street Cookie Company.Phillips says now is the perfect time to show small businesses some holiday love."There are 80 plus merchants with everything from nuts to seafood, to Turkeys to cookies," she added.Careda Matthews, who is the owner of Careda's Caribbean Cuisine, says with business being slow during the pandemic, she's getting creative this holiday season."I'm actually offering some of my spices and seasonings that we use in our cooking. Right now, a lot of people they're cooking at home, so I give them the chance to have a Caribbean holiday," said Matthews.And the holiday showcase highlights all holidays starting with Thanksgiving to Hanukkah, Christmas, and Kwanzaa. Shoppers say the Reading Terminal is the perfect one-stop-shop."I think you can just come here and get whatever you need, and it's centrally located, for people who do want to come down," longtime patron Gia James said.From the perfect turkey to mouth-watering cookies, the Reading Terminal Market says they've got you covered whether you would prefer to come down or shop with them online.