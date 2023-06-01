Montgomery Co. couple who met at Reading Terminal Market over 60 years ago remembers their romance

Most Philadelphians know Reading Terminal Market for its delicious food offerings, artisan kiosks, and 130-year-old history.

Earl and Ruth Alderfer brought their children to the very spot where they first locked eyes.

But on Thursday, the market reminded people of just how romantic it can be.

The Action Cam captured the latest chapter in a Montgomery County couple's love story that began in the aisles of Reading Terminal Market more than 60 years ago.

"We've been married 67 years," says Earl Alderfer, "and we met here in Reading Terminal Market. We saw each other from across the aisle."

On Thursday, Earl picked up some flowers for Ruth, and they enjoyed some cones from Bassetts Ice Cream.

The Alderfers both come from families who operated stands at Reading Terminal Market in the 1950s.

Their love story has become sort of folklore, especially in their Mennonite community.

"One day he noticed this cute, young girl at a neighboring stand," says their son, Joel Alderfer. "My mom's dad's stand was across the avenue from my dad's father's stand. There was a hot water spigot out back where the vendors got hot water to clean up their stands. That's where Mom said they would meet."

Fast forward, and now they have five kids and nine grandkids.

Ruth's father, who ran a dairy farm, also met his second wife at Reading Terminal Market after his first wife died during childbirth.

It seems their family's love story at the market runs deep.