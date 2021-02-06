shooting

Man shot in head at Red Roof Inn in Newark, Delaware: Police

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- A man was shot in the head at a hotel in New Castle County, police said.

It happened just after midnight Saturday at the Red Roof Inn on the 1100 block of South College Avenue in Newark.

Officers located the male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Officials said arriving officers chased a vehicle leaving the scene for a short period of time before it came to a stop.

Officers detained those who were inside the vehicle, but said their involvement in the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. W. Anderson at (302) 366-7100 x. 3469.
