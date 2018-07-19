SURVEILLANCE VIDEO

Register key foils robbery attempt at fast-food restaurant

Robbery attempt foiled by register key: as seen on Action News at 4 p.m, July 19, 2018 (WPVI)

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A cash register key kept a would-be robber from getting any money from a North Philadelphia fast-food restaurant.

A surveillance camera from the KFC on the 100 block of West Allegheny Avenue captured the would-be robber Wednesday night.

On the video, you can see the gunman walk up to the counter, flash a gun and hand the worker a bag.

However, when he ordered the worker to fill the bag with cash, she told him she needed a key to open the register.

The robber gave up and left without any money.

If you recognize the man in the video you are asked to contact East Detectives.

