Register key foils robbery attempt at fast-food restaurant

A cash register key kept a would-be robber from getting any money from a North Philadelphia fast-food restaurant.A surveillance camera from the KFC on the 100 block of West Allegheny Avenue captured the would-be robber Wednesday night.On the video, you can see the gunman walk up to the counter, flash a gun and hand the worker a bag.However, when he ordered the worker to fill the bag with cash, she told him she needed a key to open the register.The robber gave up and left without any money.If you recognize the man in the video you are asked to contact East Detectives.