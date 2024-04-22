The City of Philadelphia is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction for every homicide.

Surveillance video released of 3 wanted in connection to deadly double shooting in Philadelphia

The shooting happened on March 25 in the 1500 block of Arrott Street in Philadelphia's Frankford section.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released new surveillance video in connection to a deadly double shooting from last month in hopes of identifying three suspects.

One of the victims was shot in the chest and later died from his injuries, according to police. The other victim was shot in the back and leg, and is expected to survive.

One of the suspects is a man who was wearing a dark jacket and hood.

The second suspect is a man seen in the video wearing a black jacket over a red hooded sweatshirt. He also had on blue jeans with very distinct color markings.

The third suspect is a woman, who was wearing a tan jacket.

The City of Philadelphia offers a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction for every homicide.

Police warn to not approach the suspects if you see them and to call 911 immediately. Tips can be submitted by calling or texting (215) 686-TIPS (8477).

