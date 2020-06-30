Business

Atlantic City's Borgata delays reopening amid new restrictions on casinos in New Jersey

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey -- Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday postponed the resumption of indoor dining and banned drinking and smoking at Atlantic City's casinos as they reopen this week, causing one casino, the Borgata, to scrap plans to reopen anytime soon.

Murphy said he acted because of a lack of compliance over the use of face masks and social distancing as the coronavirus outbreak continues to rage in many parts of the country.

Late Monday night, the Democratic governor also revealed he is banning smoking at reopened casinos, which could be a deal-breaker for some gambling halls.

Atlantic City last tried a smoking ban in 2008 but scrapped it after just 20 days of plunging casino revenue and disgruntled smokers.
