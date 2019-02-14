Residents hope for safer streets with camera program in Tioga-Nicetown

EMBED </>More Videos

Residents hope for safer streets with camera program in Tioga-Nicetown. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on February 14, 2019.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Residents are coming together to make their neighborhood safer with new surveillance cameras in Philadelphia's Nicetown-Tioga section.

The skilled Will Hunter is the head Chef at Paprika's Restaurant in Philadelphia's Nicetown section on Germantown Avenue.

He started working here to help out his sister-in-law and Paprika's owner Jamillah Abdullah when "my brother passed away from a heart attack. They wanted me to run it, so I'm here," said Hunter.

But back in December instead of holding the sauté pan he found himself holding this rust covered sledgehammer.

About three months ago someone for the second time, broke into Paprika's.

"He got here, put a sheet here, and knocked it in so it didn't make noise. When I came in the morning everything was gone," said Hunter.

The crooks took the register and their gumball machine but left the sledgehammer behind.

"They came up, and they know it's the only way to get into our door," said Hunter.

Eighth District Councilwoman Cindy Bass hopes to curtail or even end crime and trash dumping throughout the district.

Thursday she announced the beginning of the Community Leadership Caucus Camera Program.

The goal - surveillance cameras across the 8th district.

"You can put this on your home, It's gonna be able to video and record what's happening in your neighborhood. We are going to put two in the front of your home and one in the alleyway or rear of your home," said Councilwoman Bass.

Residents who sign up and meet the requirements will have someone come from the city to their home or properties to install these cameras.

"To get one of these systems we want you to be part of our Community Leadership Caucus or be involved in your police department PSA programs," said Councilwoman Bass.

"If they see people are watching, they'll be more apprehensive, not move forward with crime littering things like that," said Jamillah Abdullah.

You must be a homeowner and have Wi-Fi to enroll in the free security program.

Ads
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newssurveillance camera
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Multi-million dollar drug bust in Kensington nets 11 arrests
Senate passes border deal; Trump to declare emergency
Student stabbed in head inside Lincoln High School
Teenage girl struck, killed by Camden police vehicle
AccuWeather: Sun To Clouds, Milder For Valentines Today
Dump truck overturns on Schuylkill Expressway in Philadelphia
No charges for Roxborough man involved in deadly fight
Neighbors upset with plans to sell Ridley bar to a church
Show More
New Jersey State Police warning about phone scam
Twins giggle with joy after new glasses help them see a whole new world
3-foot alligator found in home during drug search
Amazon cancels plans for New York City campus
Philly man hopes to send friend battling cancer to WrestleMania
More News