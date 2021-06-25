Society

Restaurants report increasingly aggressive patrons after pandemic restrictions lift

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Restaurants report increasingly aggressive patrons after pandemic

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As the city of Philadelphia reopens again after a very rough year, restaurant owners say bad manners are rising while dining out.

"We see a lot of people take a lot of things personally. It could have been just a mistake. It's an easy fix," said Spoonie O'Neal, owner of O'Neal's Pub. "I think a lot of people's tempers have gotten way short."

Spoonie O'Neal, owner of O'Neals Pub on the corner of South and 3rd streets, said customers have been behaving in ways he hadn't seen before the COVID-19 lockdown.

"Totally obnoxious and unruly, going to our kitchen window and try to order food," said O'Neal. "You don't do that at restaurants."

Businesses look to recover during Burlington County Restaurant Week
Restaurant Week is in full swing throughout Burlington County, New Jersey. Nearly 40 restaurants are participating, including Marcello's Coal Fired Pizza in Bordentown.


Ben Fileccia, director of operations and strategy of the Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association, said there's been an uptick in aggressive guests, with more and more restaurants asking for tips on de-escalation as they struggle to hire enough staff.

"Guests are ready to fight and just pushing and shoving. Just completely unruly," said Fileccia. "It's just so unfortunate for these operators and servers that have been through so much this past year."

Marcella Rolle, therapist and assistant professor in the department of counseling at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine's School of Professional and Applied Psychology, says isolation during the pandemic caused people to forget what is socially acceptable in public situations.

"There has been friction and kind of butting heads of vastly different acclimated settings and social desires and norms that have just changed over time," said Rolle.

Restaurant operators say the best thing customers can do is be patient.

"Maybe adjust expectations and realize that we're in a people business and these servers, they work hard and so do the bussers and runners and bartenders, so everyone is working to have a good experience for the customer," said Kate Wilkin, general manager of The Olde Bar.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphiabusinesssocietyrestaurants
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
More TOP STORIES News