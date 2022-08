Two men were shot in their lower legs after gunfire erupted overnight.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two men are recovering from being shot in Philadelphia's Rhawnhurst section.

Police responded to Castor Avenue and Lansing Street just before 12:30 a.m. Monday.

They found both men with gunshot wounds to their lower legs near the Ali Baba hookah lounge.

They are both in stable condition.

The gunfire also left a retail store nearby with its windows shot out.

Witnesses reported seeing a black vehicle fleeing the scene.