Camden County man accused of trying to meet underage girl for sex

SOMERDALE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A Camden County man has been charged with luring, attempted sexual assault and more after being caught trying to meet an underage girl for sex.The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office says 49-year-old Richard Kostrub of Somerdale was unaware the 13-year-old girl he arranged to meet through a chat app was really a federal agent.Officials say Kostrub traveled to a Walmart on Route 70 in Evesham Township on Tuesday where he thought he was meeting the girl.That's when he was arrested.Investigators say Kostrub had been texting with an undercover agent posing as the girl for the past month.