Longtime Action News Executive Producer Rick Williams dies following battle with cancer

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Longtime Action News Executive Producer Rick Williams died overnight following a hard-fought battle with esophageal cancer.Rick was a life force in the 6abc newsroom for almost 40 years.He produced the 6 p.m. newscast for 13 years and went on to be an executive producer who influenced every newscast, and virtually every story, for a generation.His passion for local news was limitless."Whether he was joyful because he thought we did a good job, or dismayed because he thought we had fallen short, he wore his emotions on his sleeve. It was not unusual that we worked extra hard to make sure Rick was happy," said Jim Gardner.Rick had planned to spend his retirement traveling the country with his beloved wife, Tina.Sadly, they never got the chance, which teaches us all to never waste a minute.Rick, we will all miss you.