Body discovered in Ridley Creek in Eddystone, Delaware County

EDDYSTONE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A body was discovered Monday morning in the Ridley Creek in Delaware County.

The discovery was made on the 1100 block of Eddystone Avenue in Eddystone.

The view from Chopper showed first responders on the scene.

On Saturday night, Delaware County Emergency Services posted photos on social media of a search effort on the border of Chester and Eddystone.

"Multiple Fire, Police & EMS agencies are operating on Morton Ave at the jurisdictional border of Chester City & Eddystone Borough. A person has been reported to be in the Ridley Creek and an extensive search is underway. DES Emergency Services Units are also on scene supporting the search with UAVs equipped with infrared cameras," the post read.



Then on Sunday afternoon, they posted an update.

"Search efforts continue today along the Ridley Creek from Morton Ave to the Delaware River. City of Chester Police and Fire Units along with Crozer Medics are also being supported by PA Wilderness Search and Rescue dogs. DES units are participating with aerial drones as part of the joint Special Operations effort to locate a person last seen in the waterway Saturday night," the post read.



Action News is working to gather more information on the victim and the circumstances surrounding the death investigation.
