Ridley Township Police lieutenant found dead inside patrol car, parked at Folsom Wawa store

RIDLEY TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Condolences are pouring into the Ridley Police Department after one of their officers was found dead Saturday night.Authorities said the officer was discovered inside his patrol car at a Wawa on the 100 block of Morton Avenue in Folsom.On their Facebook page, the Darby Police Department extended their condolences to the family of Ridley Police Lieutenant Billy HendersonOfficials said the officer died of natural causes.