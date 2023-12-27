Consumer Reports: Right to repair gadgets

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's a common gripe for consumers, manufacturers frequently limit tech repairs to "authorized" repair shops, making it much harder for people to search for more convenient and affordable services or to perform the repairs themselves.

"Oftentimes manufacturers don't develop these products with repair ability in mind," said Angel Han with Consumer Reports. "And then on top of that, they force consumers to again rely on them for repairs, which can be costly and at times inconvenient."

But that should be starting to change - Consumer Reports' advocates like Angel Han, helped pass a "right to repair law" in New York, giving residents more choice in how they can get tech products like laptops and phones fixed.

"You can go to an independent repair shop that should be able to provide the same kind of quality of repair like Apple or Best Buy," said Han. "Alternatively, you are now able to get the parts, the tools, and instruction manuals straight from the manufacturer."

Similar bills have passed in a few other states and are now in the works in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

And even if you don't live in a state that's passed a right-to-repair law, you'll likely see benefits.

Manufacturers are beginning to make replacement parts and service manuals available online, information Consumer Reports says has been secret for way too long and could save consumers big bucks.

"Families could save up to $330 a year if they were able to repair their products themselves or find other ways to repair their products outside of the manufacturer, as well as save over 600,000 tons of e-waste going into landfills," Han added.