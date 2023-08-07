Rita’s has a way for you to cool off and help a great cause at the same time.

Support fight against childhood cancer with new Rita's frozen lemonade

The Bensalem-based Italian ice and frozen custard maker is rolling out a new line of frozen lemonade.

And from now through Sept. 10, Rita's will donate a dollar for every frozen lemonade it sells, up to $10,000, to the Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation.

The charity, dedicated to curing childhood cancer, is a longtime partner of Rita's.

The new lemonade treats come in four flavors: classic lemon, strawberry, peach and iced tea.

Rita's says customers will also be encouraged to donate a dollar at their local store, and those who do will get a $1 off coupon for their next visit.

You can also donate through Rita's 2023 campaign page at AlexsLemonade.org.

Rita's says it has donated $5.5 million to the Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation through its in-store fundraisers since 2006.