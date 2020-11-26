Rite Aid to offer COVID-19 vaccine for free once it's available

Rite Aid has confirmed it will be offering the COVID-19 vaccine for free as soon as it's available.In a statement sent to customers, Rite Aid said it will be distributing the vaccine at locations across the country."Through our partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as an official COVID-19 Vaccination Program Provider, we are staged and ready to make this life-saving vaccine available in all of the communities we serve when it becomes available to Rite Aid," the statement said.People will be able to schedule an appointment to get the two shots that provide protection from the coronavirus.