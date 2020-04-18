Rite Aid to begin COVID-19 testing at 2 more New Jersey stores

BARRINGTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Rite Aid will start COVID-19 testing at two more locations in the Delaware Valley.
On Monday, the store at 501 Clements Bridge Road in Barrington Borough, Camden County will begin testing.
The site will be open for testing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week, and expects to be able to conduct approximately 200 tests each day.
The testing site is made possible by a partnership between Rite Aid and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
All Rite Aid drive-up COVID-19 testing locations will utilize self-swab nasal tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists. Testing eligibility is based on guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which can be found here.
Testing will be available at no cost to eligible individuals who meet criteria established by the CDC. Patients are required to provide government issued identification, be at least 18 years old and need to pre-register online at www.riteaid.com in order to schedule a time slot for testing.
On Wednesday, testing will begin at store in Toms River, Ocean County.
These stores will join the Rite Aid in Philadelphia that already is conducting tests.
