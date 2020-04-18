Health & Fitness

Rite Aid to begin COVID-19 testing at 2 more New Jersey stores

Credit: Shutterstock

BARRINGTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Rite Aid will start COVID-19 testing at two more locations in the Delaware Valley.

On Monday, the store at 501 Clements Bridge Road in Barrington Borough, Camden County will begin testing.

The site will be open for testing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week, and expects to be able to conduct approximately 200 tests each day.

The testing site is made possible by a partnership between Rite Aid and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

LIST: COVID-19 testing sites in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware

All Rite Aid drive-up COVID-19 testing locations will utilize self-swab nasal tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists. Testing eligibility is based on guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which can be found here.

Testing will be available at no cost to eligible individuals who meet criteria established by the CDC. Patients are required to provide government issued identification, be at least 18 years old and need to pre-register online at www.riteaid.com in order to schedule a time slot for testing.

On Wednesday, testing will begin at store in Toms River, Ocean County.

These stores will join the Rite Aid in Philadelphia that already is conducting tests.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessbarringtoncoronavirus testingrite aidcoronaviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 in PA: 1,628 more cases, 83 new deaths
New Jersey officials hopeful outbreak leveling off
Trump, coronavirus task force to hold press briefing | LIVE
Walmart will require all employees to wear face masks
Good Samaritan helps pay for stranger's groceries at Costco
12-year-old birthday boy asks for donations for soup kitchen
Coronavirus Pandemic: Canada, US extend border restrictions for another 30 days
Show More
Gov. Wolf outlines plan for eventual reopening of Pennsylvania
City of Philadelphia says there are no immediate plans to reopen
Pedestrian injured, stolen SUV driver flees scene
2 more men charged in death of Philly SWAT sergeant
DoorDash driver evades gunfire while making Philly delivery
More TOP STORIES News