PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Celebrity chef Robert Irvine, who has planted many local roots in Philadelphia, is back in town Monday for a night filled with good food from the city's culinary stars, amazing music and an incredible cause.
The Beats 'n Eats event is all about honoring and supporting our service members.
"It's going to be a great evening of celebrating our men and women and our first responders," said Irvine. "This is for everyone who wears a uniform, but anyone who has been in harm's way and their families. I'm just I'm overjoyed. I'm thrilled, I'm excited."
Irvine and his foundation will also be surprising a local Marine Corps Veteran during Monday night's event.
West Philadelphia's Questlove is among the musical acts on tap and local chefs from Jose Garces to Jen Carroll, and dozens more, will prepare a seven course meal.
Irvine says when he's in town he dines out constantly, sometimes going to two restaurants a night.
How does he do it? And what's his secret to staying fit and eating all of Philly's good food?
"Here's my secret: You drink one shot at a time. You drink one beer at a time. You eat one mouthful of time," he said. "But, you have to get up at five o'clock the next day to do the cardio and the lifting to stay fit. Drink. Eat. Gym. Repeat."
Sleep, he laughs, is overrated.
Beats 'n eats is happening Monday at the Fillmore in Northern Liberties.
For the full interview with Robert Irvine, where he dishes about some of his favorite local dining spots, head to our family of 6abc streaming apps on Apple TV and Roku.
Celebrity chef Robert Irvine dishes about Philly dining scene ahead of charity event
The Beats 'n Eats event is all about honoring and supporting our service members.
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News