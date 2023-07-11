WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Coach from Bridgeton, New Jersey charged with sex assault of teen boy

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, July 11, 2023 3:38PM
Coach from Bridgeton charged with sex assault of teen boy
EMBED <>More Videos

Police in Cumberland County, New Jersey are contacting area sports groups following the arrest of a well-known coach for sexual misconduct.

BRIDGETON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Cumberland County, New Jersey are contacting area sports groups following the arrest of a well-known coach for sexual misconduct.

Robert Marino, 73, is accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old boy at his home on Nixon Avenue in Bridgeton last week.

Robert Marino

Prosecutors have charged the coach with three counts including aggravated sexual assault of a helpless or incapacitated victim.

Marino remains behind bars.

A court hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

Police say, so far, they have not located any additional victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Marna Coyne at 856-502-2700.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW