Coach from Bridgeton, New Jersey charged with sex assault of teen boy

BRIDGETON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Cumberland County, New Jersey are contacting area sports groups following the arrest of a well-known coach for sexual misconduct.

Robert Marino, 73, is accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old boy at his home on Nixon Avenue in Bridgeton last week.

Prosecutors have charged the coach with three counts including aggravated sexual assault of a helpless or incapacitated victim.

Marino remains behind bars.

A court hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

Police say, so far, they have not located any additional victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Marna Coyne at 856-502-2700.