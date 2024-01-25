Some Robitussin Honey products recalled due to microbial contamination

NEW YORK -- Haleon Healthcare is recalling eight lots of Robitussin syrups due to microbial contamination.

They include adult versions of CF Max Day and Honey CF Max Nighttime.

The contaminated products have expiration dates of this year or the next and their lot numbers are on the FDA website.

In immunocompromised individuals, the use of the affected product could potentially result in severe or life-threatening adverse events such as fungemia or disseminated fungal infection.

In non-immunocompromised consumers, the population most likely to use the product, life-threatening infections are not likely to occur.

However, the occurrence of an infection that may necessitate medical intervention cannot be completely ruled out.

Consumers who have purchased the affected products should stop consumption immediately.

Customers can call Haleon's Consumer Relations team at +1-800-245-1040 (Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Time) or reach out via email to mystory.us@haleon.com.

Patients should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this product.

Haleon says it hasn't heard of any adverse reaction to the products.