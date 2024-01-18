Officials say the plane had 50 passengers and three crew members on board.

Plane out of Philadelphia International Airport slides off taxiway in Rochester, New York

Plane out of Philadelphia International Airport slides off taxiway in Rochester, New York

Plane out of Philadelphia International Airport slides off taxiway in Rochester, New York

Plane out of Philadelphia International Airport slides off taxiway in Rochester, New York

Plane out of Philadelphia International Airport slides off taxiway in Rochester, New York

ROCHESTER, New York (WPVI) -- A plane that took off from Philadelphia International Airport slid off the taxiway after landing in Rochester, New York.

It happened after American Eagle Flight 5811 landed around 4 p.m. Thursday at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport.

Officials say the plane, an E-145 Embraer Regional Jet, had 50 passengers and three crew members on board.

Authorities say the plane landed safely on the main runway but then slid off the taxiway and veered into the grass.

There were no injuries. Passengers were being moved to the terminal by bus.

The cause of this incident remains under investigation.