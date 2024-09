Hackers hit Roku, gaining access to data from hundreds of thousands of accounts

Roku says hackers gained access to about 576,000 accounts through stolen login credentials.

Roku says hackers gained access to about 576,000 accounts through stolen login credentials.

Roku says hackers gained access to about 576,000 accounts through stolen login credentials.

Roku says hackers gained access to about 576,000 accounts through stolen login credentials.

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A warning for Roku users: The streaming service has been hit with another cyberattack, compromising hundreds of thousands of accounts.

Roku says hackers gained access to about 576,000 accounts through stolen login credentials.

In very few cases, hackers used the accounts to make purchases.

This is now the second time this year the company has been impacted by a security breach.

Roku says they will contact affected users and reset passwords automatically.