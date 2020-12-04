Three and Out

Eagles-Packers preview: Ron Jaworski's biggest matchups, prediction

Ron Jaworski goes three deep on Jalen Hurts, the offense and the Packers.
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles travel to Lambeau Field Sunday to face the 8-3 Packers, looking to end a 3-game skid.

And once again, the quarterback spot has dominated the conversation in Philadelphia with fans asking for Jalen Hurts to play and Carson Wentz to sit.


We asked our quarterback, Ron Jaworski, about what Hurts could bring to the table if the switch was made. Plus, matchups that could lead to an upset in Green Bay and Jaws' game prediction.

1st Down: How would Jalen Hurts impact the offense?

2nd Down: How can the Birds slow down the NFL's No. 1 offense?
3rd Down: Is it time to unleash Miles Sanders?
Jaws' Prediction: Packers 28, Eagles 20
