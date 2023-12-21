Ron Jaworski's Eagles Week 15 preview: Fixing Jalen Hurts, Eagles offense before playoffs

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Welcome to Week 15 of Three and Out with Ron Jaworski and Ducis Rodgers.

A third consecutive loss has dropped the Birds to 10-4. And to make matters worse, quarterback Jalen Hurts called out the team saying it lacks "commitment".

On the bright side, the Eagles are heading to the playoffs for a third straight year and the remaining schedule looks easy, so the NFC East title and a No. 2 seed remain in reach.

The Eagles hope to get back on track when they host the Giants on Christmas Day at the Linc.

Jaws goes three deep on the Birds with two fixes the offense SHOULD make to get going again, evaluating the changes on D and how the Birds can avoid a Giant upset.

1st down: We saw a major change on the defensive side, what should Nick Sirianni do to tweak the offense?

2nd Down: Evaluating Matt Patricia's first game calling defensive plays.

3rd Down: What kind of challenges do the Giants present on offense and defense?

Jaws Prediction: Eagles 31, Giants 13