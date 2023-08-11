Looking to have a meal or grab a drink while overlooking Philadelphia? Jessica Boyington checks out two great options.

Two spots that offer the best views in Philadelphia

The Four Seasons Philadelphia

It's time to take your Philadelphia experience to new heights - 56 floors high at the Four Seasons Hotel in the Presidential Suite.

It's over 2,000 square feet of luxury with a kitchen and bar space, spa-style bathrooms, a gigantic closet, a family room, a cozy bedroom, and views of Philly as far as the eye can see.

It should also be no shock that everything on the in-room dining menu is utterly delicious. We'll see you here for your staycation!

What I loved:

-Tuna Poke Bowl

-The Cioppino

-Lamb Chops with Polenta

The Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts

The deck on the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts has gorgeous views of Broad Street and City Hall and is now open for select happy hours and rentals.

You can check out what William Penn is up to while sipping on a variety of cocktails and munching on snacks by Jose Garces.

Drinks are music themed, like the tequila blackberry cocktail called, "The Chorus" and the peachy sipper called, "The Crescendo", with blue curacao and ginger beer.

What I loved:

-Eggplant Tapenade

-Chorizo Skewers

-White Chocolate Caramel Popcorn.

-"Adult" Snow Cones