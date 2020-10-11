Driver killed after flipping car down embankment on Roosevelt Boulevard

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The driver of a van was killed after losing control of the vehicle and flipping over a wall on the Roosevelt Boulevard, police said.It happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the southbound lanes of the boulevard near Fillmore Terrace.Police said the driver lost control, struck a concrete wall and flipped over the wall, sending the car tumbling about 20 feet down an embankment and landing on its roof.Philadelphia Police Accident Investigation Division is investigating the incident