Gov. Shapiro signs bill making speed cameras along the Roosevelt Boulevard permanent

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Speed cameras along the Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia are here to stay.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro signed the bill Thursday, making the pilot program permanent.

The legislation also extends and expands automated speed enforcement across the state, including those in work zones.

Officials say the five-year pilot program on the Boulevard reduced speeding on the dangerous roadway by almost 90 percent.